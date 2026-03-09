Town begins sidewalk grinding March 16

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor.

Pedestrians and drivers are advised that sidewalk traffic will be temporarily detoured in various areas throughout town beginning March 16 to allow for sidewalk maintenance. Grinding of certain sidewalk panels is necessary to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards per the state Department of Transportation. Due to the requirements and limitations of sidewalk design, this will not result in completely level surfaces, and some uneven areas will not receive any grinding.

Work is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is expected to continue for up to three weeks. “The Town requests the public’s patience with the noise disturbance and asks that pedestrians use caution when observing the sidewalk detours,” said Public Works Director Mike Liptack.

Questions regarding the closure may be directed to Public Works at 360-378-2154 or mikel@fridayharbor.org.