LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by the League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

San Juan Island School District regular board meeting of Feb. 24

The middle school principal, Rod Turnbull, teachers and students presented comments on the use of pre-teaching for students needing extra help in reading and math. Data shows this is very beneficial for better results in the classroom. Superintendent Fred Woods thanked the community for its ongoing support for our students and schools with the 74% approval of the recent levy.

Teacher Development Day on Feb. 2 produced excellent results, with speakers on a wide range of topics.

Bids are going out for siding replacement at the middle school during the summer.

Vera Schoultz provided the ASB report: Winter sports wrapped up with some excellent team results. The spring season begins this coming week.

The Superintendent’s Office received generous grants for a replacement heater at the middle school and for the Career Preparation and Launch program, $57,000 and $132,200, respectively.

Total enrollment for grades K-12 is 792 students and is on target for the year.

The directors discussed a variety of school board policies and procedures, along with director reports. Director T.J. Heller pointed out specific Senate and House bills under consideration by the state Legislature. It is unlikely any additional revenue will be allocated to schools across Washington in this short session.