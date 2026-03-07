Ron Krebs running for sheriff

To the Citizens of San Juan County,

After thoughtful consideration and many conversations with members of our community and the Sheriff’s Office, I am announcing my candidacy for sheriff of San Juan County.

Serving as your elected sheriff from 2015 to 2022 was one of the greatest honors of my life. Today, as a 19-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, I remain deeply committed to the people of this county and to the men and women who serve it every day.

San Juan County deserves a Sheriff’s Office that is present, steady and unified — one that provides clear direction, strong leadership and unwavering support for its deputies, corrections staff, civil deputies, dispatchers and professional staff. Public safety is not simply about responding to calls; it is about building a culture of professionalism, accountability and pride within the organization.

During my time as sheriff, we modernized our emergency communications system, restored and expanded our marine unit, implemented county-specific professional policies and successfully achieved state accreditation for the Sheriff’s Office — a significant milestone reflecting our commitment to excellence. At the same time, I prioritized being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars, ensuring that improvements were made thoughtfully and within approved budgets. I believe the public’s trust extends not only to public safety decisions, but also to the careful stewardship of the resources entrusted to us.

Today, our Sheriff’s Office faces challenges in recruitment, retention and organizational morale. These issues require experienced leadership, clear direction and a renewed focus on unity and professionalism.

If elected, my priorities will be:

• Providing strong, visible and accessible leadership.

• Supporting and retaining high-quality personnel.

• Maintaining accredited standards and accountability.

• Ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency.

• Strengthening partnerships throughout our community.

San Juan County is not just where I work — it is my home. For four generations, my family has called San Juan County home. I care deeply about the future of our Sheriff’s Office and the safety of the community we all share.

I respectfully ask for your support and your vote. Together, we can continue building a Sheriff’s Office that reflects the professionalism, integrity and service this county deserves.

It would be an honor to serve you again.

Respectfully,

Ron Krebs

Candidate for Sheriff