Draft Beaverton Marsh Preserve Stewardship and Management Plan open for public comment

Submitted by the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank

The San Juan County Conservation Land Bank is seeking public input on its recently completed Draft Stewardship and Management Plan for Beaverton Marsh Preserve on San Juan land. The purpose of this SMP is to identify overarching goals and management objectives for the Preserve’s natural, historic and cultural resources. In general, SMPs guide decision-making, work planning, and promote transparency. For the 76 percent of Land Bank properties that are open to the public, SMPs also define the level of public access in ways that meet our mission to provide opportunities for low-intensity recreation. These plans are revised periodically in response to changing environmental and social conditions.

Download a copy of the Draft Beaverton Marsh Preserve SMP from the Land Bank’s website by following this link: DRAFT Stewardship and Management Plan for Beaverton Marsh Preserve.

Public Comment Period: March 4, 2026 – March 25, 2026

Please submit comments by March 25.

After the twenty-one-day comment period closes, Land Bank staff and commissioners will review comments and consider revisions to the draft plan. An initial overview of comments will be provided at the Land Bank Commission’s April meeting.

How to Submit Comments: Email Tanja Williamson at tanjaw@sjclandbank.org or Mail: 350 Court Street, No. 6, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

Questions? Email tanjaw@sjclandbank.org or call the Land Bank Office: 360-378-4402.