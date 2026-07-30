County Council travels to Shaw Island for upcoming Aug. 4 meeting

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County Council will hold its regularly scheduled Aug. 4 meeting on Shaw Island. The public is invited to join the three Council members and County staff at the meeting being held at the Shaw Community Center, located at 42 Reef Net Bay Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The agenda and related materials may be obtained three days prior to the meeting on the County’s website at https://sanjuancowa.portal.civicclerk.com/. For more information, please contact the clerk of the County Council at 360-370-7472 or email sallyr@sanjuancountywa.gov.