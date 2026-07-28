Jennifer Swanson for County Council | Letter

As longtime Orcas Islanders, we are writing to express our strong support of Jennifer Swanson for County Council. We have known Jennifer personally and professionally for many years. We have watched her as a leader both on Shaw and countywide, working for the community on a wide range of projects from schools to housing to ferries and beyond, always ready to pitch in where needed, to listen, to serve.

While Jennifer lives and is running in District 3, we know she will represent the entire county. She has been visiting all islands while campaigning and we hope you have had the opportunity to talk with her and see what a listener and a doer she is. We look forward to watching her bring her wisdom, caring, and experience to the county council. We’re happy to share more of our thoughts with any of our friends and neighbors who would like to know more about why we support Jennifer – feel free to reach out when we see you around town or wherever because we know, and want you to know, Jennifer rocks!

Anita Orne

Gordon Koenig

Orcas Island