Kenmore Air issues statement regarding Sucia crash

By Kenmore Air

At approximately 5:15 p.m. today, one of Kenmore Air’s de Havilland DHC-3 Otter aircraft (flight #140 departing from Lake Union, Seattle) was involved in an accident in Shallow Bay near Sucia Island.

There were ten passengers and one pilot on board. We can confirm that everyone aboard has been accounted for.

Emergency responders, including the United States Coast Guard and local emergency personnel, responded immediately to the scene. 2 injured passengers are being transported to medical facilities in Bellingham and 2 injured passengers are being transported to Orcas Island for evaluation and treatment.

Our highest priority is the care and support of our passengers, our pilot, and their families. Kenmore Air has activated its emergency response procedures and is working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, local emergency responders.

We are committed to providing factual updates as information becomes available. Out of respect for those involved, we will not speculate regarding the cause of the accident. Additional updates will be provided as verified information becomes available.

CEO Statement

“This evening one of our aircraft was involved in an accident near Sucia Island. We are grateful that everyone aboard has been accounted for, and our immediate focus is ensuring our passengers and pilot receive the care and support they need. We extend our sincere thanks to the United States Coast Guard, local emergency responders, and everyone assisting in the response. Kenmore Air is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities, and we will continue providing verified information as it becomes available.”

– David Gudgel, CEO, Kenmore Air