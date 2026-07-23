Sea plane crashed off Sucia Island

Kenmore representative Aaron Blank confirmed to the Journal that a flight from Lake Union to Roche harbor, which took off at 4 p.m., went down just off of Sucia island at 5:30 p.m. tonight, July 23.

There were 10 passengers and one pilot, all of whom have been accounted for. Zero fatalities. Coast guard is still on the scene and four passengers have been transported to medical facilities. Two to Orcas Island and two to Bellingham. Injuries are unknown at this time.

More information to come.