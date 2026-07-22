Mayor and Town Council participate in Day of Service

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor

Those seeking more greenery in town will notice that the garden bed on Front Street across from the ferry landing was replanted on July 2 with help from the mayor and Town Council members in celebration of Friday Harbor’s America 250 Day of Service. Port of Friday Harbor gardener Winter Zigzagger lent his expertise in site preparation, plant selection, and installation. The mayor and council also attended that day’s flag retirement ceremony at American Legion Post 163 and the Memorial Park monument restoration by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The America 250 Day of Service was a community-wide event that encouraged civic engagement to honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “We appreciate the efforts of the many residents and organizations that participated in the projects and causes that day, “ said Mayor Evan Perrollaz, adding that he hopes the event inspires everyone to create their own Day of Service this summer.