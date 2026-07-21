Hospital District regular meeting July 22

Submitted by the San Juan County Public Hospital District No 1

A regular board meeting of the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at 4 p.m. Documents for the meeting can be found on our website at Meetings 2026 as they become available.

The meeting will be held in person at the PHD administrative offices: 535 Market Street, Suite E, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

There will also be an online and remote component using the Teams platform.

To join the meeting remotely:

Call 509-473-0276 and enter 780 753 178# or

Join the meeting on your computer or mobile device using the Teams mobile app – Click here to join the meeting. If joining using Teams, staff kindly ask that microphones and videos be muted unless addressing the Commissioners during Audience Participation.

Please note that the agenda can be changed up to 24 hours before the meeting. Any changes will be posted to the website.

Agenda is as follows:

• July 22, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Agenda

• June 24, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Minutes

• Village at the Harbor / SJCPHD #1 Warrant and Payroll Approval (June 2026)

• San Juan Island EMS Warrant and Payroll Approval (June 2026)

Audience participation (20-minute limit total; comments maximum three minutes per person)

Staff reports

• Superintendent’s Report

Unfinished business

• Committee Reports

New business

• Network Planning Grant Request

• Development Plan – Village at Home

• Res 26-624 SJCPHD#1 Revised 2026 Budgets

Executive Session: under RCW 42.30.110(1)(b) “To consider the selection of a site or the acquisition

of real estate by lease or purchase when public knowledge regarding such consideration would cause a

likelihood of increased price”

Audience participation (15-minute limit total; comments maximum three minutes per person)

Commissioner comments and adjournment