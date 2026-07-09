San Juan County recognizes ‘America250’ with proclamation and local events

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is proud to recognize the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and, with it, the nationwide and local efforts to reflect thoughtfully on our past, present and future. During the June 30 meeting, the County Council issued a proclamation recognizing and celebrating July 4 as the official 250th anniversary of our nation.

The County’s proclamation highlights the contributions of all islanders over the years, and calls out the County Charter for its values:

“We, the people of San Juan County, Washington, establish this Home Rule Charter, securing for ourselves the rights granted by law and the responsibilities of self-governance. All persons within our county are equal under the law and afforded equal protection under those laws. We recognize the interdependence between a healthy community, a resilient economy, and a vibrant natural world.”

In addition, the County Charter declares a commitment to a safe and inclusive community, resilient economy, flourishing ecosystem and sustainable environment:

• Community: We value a vibrant, inclusive, just and diverse community that fosters peace, mutual tolerance and respect for each other’s dignity, privacy, freedoms and responsibilities, including the rich heritage, culture and contributions of the region’s Indigenous peoples. We also recognize that affordable, accessible and high-quality health care, education and housing are the foundations of community resilience and stability.

• Economy: We value an economy that encourages sustainable growth and development within our agricultural, tourism and other sectors, while creating viable livelihoods for community members, improving the food security of our county and encouraging the conservation of resources and the minimization of waste.

• Climate and ecosystem: We value the natural world and the beauty that surrounds us, and the climate and ecosystems of our county, including air, water, soil and the region’s remarkable biodiversity. We recognize the need for responsible stewardship of our county for the good of both our community and nature, including the protection and preservation of public lands and undeveloped lands, and the strong enforcement of codes and regulations.

In honor of the America250 anniversary, San Juan County’s own fair board has selected the theme “Red, White, and Ewe” to tie the islands’ rich history of agriculture into a clever call-to-action. How will “ewe” participate in local democracy and in the fair this year?! Learn more about the County fair: https://sanjuancountywa.gov/2203/San-Juan-County-Fair.

There are many other ways to celebrate America250, including:

• Participate in local events: Communities around the islands are hosting parades, games, live music and more. Join your fellow islanders in local events and spend time with your friends and neighbors. Visit your island’s Chamber of Commerce website for a full list of local events:

San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce: https://sanjuanisland.org/.

Orcas Island Chamber of Commerce: https://orcasislandchamber.com/.

Lopez Island Chamber of Commerce: https://lopezisland.com/.

San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau Events Calendar: https://www.visitsanjuans.com/events.

• Attend or host your own community potluck: gather with family and friends over the holiday weekend as part of ‘America’s Potluck’. You can even use the commemorative apple pie recipe, courtesy of the Washington Apple Pie Commission: https://america250wa.org/americas-250th-apple-pie/.There are several gatherings planned across the islands, including the Pig War Picnic located at the San Juan County Fairgrounds.

• Revisit the Declaration of Independence: When was the last time you read those famous words? Find a full transcript of the document at https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript.

This anniversary invites us to reflect on our islands’ history, recognize the sovereignty of Tribal Nations and their presence and stewardship of our local lands and waters since time immemorial, and contemplate a shared vision for the future of the islands. The County Council encourages all residents, businesses and visitors to embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity to reflect on the meaning of independence, to learn more about our collective history and to celebrate those who make the islands such a special place to live, learn, work and play.