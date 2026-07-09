County departments present potential cuts to staffing and services during series of June meetings

Submitted by San Juan County.

Over a series of regularly scheduled and special meetings throughout the month of June, the San Juan County Council heard from County department leaders and elected officials on potential cuts to staffing and service levels. Council held meetings on June 9, 15, 16, 24, 29 and 30 to accommodate these budget discussions and provide department-specific budget direction to staff. Draft budget forecasts show that the County is facing a significant financial challenge for 2027, and Council is seeking to bridge a $4 million deficit.

Expenses have increased in the Current Expense fund over time, with the cost of ongoing operations, specifically insurance costs, staffing and inflation, rising steadily over time. Stagnated revenues, including decreasing federal and state funding across multiple departments and no approved levy lid lift since 2020, have also contributed to the deficit. The target reduction of $4 million is more than twice the amount that was reduced in the 2026 adopted budget and is about a 12% decrease in current expense expenditures.

Departments across the County identified areas in their budgets that could be trimmed or cut altogether to help balance the budget for next year. At their meeting on June 30, Council provided initial direction to all departments on those reduction scenarios. This is not a final decision point for the County on the 2027 budget; this initial direction is to provide guidance to departments as they develop and submit their budget worksheets to the Auditor’s Office. There will continue to be multiple opportunities further into 2026 for community engagement on potential 2027 reductions.

Every option presented to Council for consideration has an impact on the services and programs which the County provides to its citizens. After robust deliberation, Council provided initial direction of $3.7 million dollars in potential reductions. These challenging discussions and eventual reduction implementations will change how the County does its business and provides services to the community. There were many notable potential reductions presented, including:

• Changes to the Senior Services program including decreased frequency of Meals on Wheels services.

• Eliminating key management positions in the Facilities and Environmental Stewardship Departments while maintaining all existing programs and services of those departments.

• Eliminating or holding critical positions vacant in almost every department across the County to generate cost savings in 2026 and 2027, including many in the law and justice departments.

• Reducing maintenance at County parks.

• The potential closure of the County’s Eastsound Village Green Park on Orcas Island.

• Reduction in funding for the Guardian ad Litem program for High-Risk Family Law.

• Reduction in funding to the Islands Oil Spill Association.

• Reduction in funding to the WSU Extension Forestry program.

“The ongoing budget shortfall we face now and into the future will challenge our ability to deliver core, mandated services. I appreciate the detailed consideration that all of our staff and elected officials have given to these incredibly difficult conversations. There is no doubt in my mind that the impacts of what we are looking at for 2027 and beyond will be felt by every member of our community,” said Council Chair Justin Paulsen.

Next steps

These conversations provided an opportunity for staff to solicit Council feedback and direction to help guide the preparation of their proposed departmental budgets to the Auditor’s Office for inclusion in the 2027 countywide preliminary budget. These current budgetary challenges are not unique to San Juan County, with many other jurisdictions across the state facing similar financial constraints. While cuts to existing staff and programs will be necessary to balance the 2027 budget, San Juan County will continue to seek ways to balance the budget that prioritize mandatory and essential functions.

The Auditor’s Office will present a balanced preliminary countywide budget to Council on Aug. 25. The County is slated to hold a series of meetings this fall to continue budget discussions and will hold a public hearing to accept comments from the community before adopting the 2027 budget.

Review the County’s budget process, past documents, quarterly reports and more on the auditor’s webpages here: https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/2030/San-Juan-County-Budget.

Questions? Contact: TilleryW@sanjuancountywa.gov.