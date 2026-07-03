From the mayor’s desk: America 250

As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, I find myself reflecting on the courage of the 56 men who signed it in 1776. They were not signing a ceremonial document; they were risking their lives, their livelihoods and their families’ futures. Had the Revolution failed, they could have been charged with treason and paid the ultimate price. Their willingness to sacrifice for the ideals of liberty and self-government helped shape the nation we know today. Those ideals continue to live on, especially here in Friday Harbor

I see that spirit every day in our island community: in the volunteers who give their time, the neighbors who step up to help one another and the residents who work together to make our town a better place. Island life reminds us that when we serve one another, our community grows stronger.

One of the greatest freedoms secured by our founders is the freedom to speak our minds, to peacefully protest and even to disagree with one another. While we won’t always share the same opinions, our ability to express them openly and respectfully is one of the enduring strengths of our democracy. We don’t have to agree on every issue to share a commitment to the future of our community and our country.

This summer, Friday Harbor will join communities across the nation in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary through our America 250 Days of Service. From caring for Memorial Park and planting along Front Street to supporting local conservation efforts and honoring our veterans, these projects are an opportunity to celebrate our history through service to one another.

As we commemorate this milestone, let us honor the sacrifices of those who came before us not only with celebration but with action by serving our neighbors, participating in civic life and preserving the freedoms that continue to unite us.

Thank you for all you do to make Friday Harbor such a special place to call home.

Warmly,

Evan Perrollaz

Mayor, Town of Friday Harbor