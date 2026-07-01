Let’s stay hydrated

By Peggy Sue McRae

Journal contributor

Summer is here! While we enjoy our warmer weather, it’s more important than ever to stay hydrated, especially when temperatures begin to climb. Water is essential for our bodies to function; water regulates our temperature, cushions our joints, moves oxygen and nutrients throughout our bodies and flushes waste from our systems. A lack of fluids can result in fatigue and headaches and exacerbate a host of other chronic issues. Further, a study published by the National Institutes of Health identifies the role hydration plays in the aging process.

The NIH study determined that middle-aged men and women with higher sodium-to-water levels in their blood biologically age faster and are more likely to develop chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart failure and dementia than those with a higher water content in their blood. According to NIH author and researcher Natalia Dmitrieva, Ph.D., “The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life.”

How much do we need to drink? The amount of water needed to maintain optimal hydration will vary depending on individual body composition, activity levels and the temperature of your environment. If you are sweating, you need to drink more in order to replace lost fluids. According to the Blue Zones longevity studies, the longest-lived people in the world generally drink seven glasses of water daily; add to this water-rich fruits and vegetables such as melons, berries, zucchini and cucumbers to maintain a healthy level of hydration. Eating fruits and vegetables not only provides you with nutrients and fiber, but they are also a component of maintaining a healthy level of hydration. The thing to watch out for is sugar. Most of us are aware that standard soda pop has gobs of sugar in it, but watch out for healthy-looking bottled teas.

Beverages off the store shelf can be deceptively sugary, so be sure to read the labels. Water itself is the elemental primary substance. Says Dan Buettner of the Blue Zones study, “Clean water is the best longevity beverage on earth.” My favorite ode to water comes from a fountain in the highlands of Scotland, on which it is written: “Water, pure water, pure water for me, the drink of the brave and the wine of the free!” And yet, if your available drinking water is less than inspiring, you may want to experiment with infusions. Infusions are a way to add flavor and fragrance to your daily water intake.

To infuse your drinking water, add flavor with fruit, vegetables or herbs. Put your selection of fruit and herbs into a pitcher or Mason jar, then fill the container with water. Leave it in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, remove the soggy plants.

If you wish, add fresh herbs or fruit as a garnish. Here are just a few suggestions: cucumber and mint, blueberries and lemon wedges, cinnamon sticks and orange slices, mango with fresh ginger. The possibilities are limitless.

Here’s to staying hydrated this summer. I’ll drink to that!