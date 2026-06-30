Roots and wings: Alchemy Art Center stays grounded in original values while flourishing to new heights

When Alchemy Art Center created its strategic plan in 2025, it included ideas that would take years – decades – to accomplish. Less than three weeks later, their long-term plans suddenly became short-term when an opportunity to purchase the vacant Pelindaba Lavender Farm fell into their laps, thanks to the generosity of a philanthropic couple.

What followed over the next twelve months was meteoric growth as the organization saw its dreams come true at lightning speed. Alchemy Art Farm is now open daily, complete with the lavender fields, the store, private working studios, community art spaces, classrooms, lavender processing and production, a recording studio, and soon even a three-bedroom home for their expanding artist-in-residence program. In addition to their typical sculptors and painters, they hope to host musicians who want to use the recording studio to record their albums and artists with families who could benefit from a three-bedroom home during their residency.

“It’s been an interesting journey,” laughed Maria Michaelson, executive director of the nonprofit. “This winter I felt a deep concern about getting lost in this growth or becoming no longer who we are. We’re a little punk rock; we’ve always been a little alternative. We’re really open to art forms that are more esoteric and want to make sure everyone has a voice. We want to protect that, regardless of growth.”

Community partnership, something Alchemy is known for, remains highly valued. “We are a really non-competitive organization, which is somewhat unique due to the resource scarcity that can happen among nonprofits,” Michaelson said. “We collaborate with everyone we can and are committed to continuing that, even with this new campus.”

The previous Alchemy Art location remains, with the ceramics space, photography darkroom, dome/gallery, Pilates, and, of course, the goats, chickens, cats, and a brand-new dog. Visitors can find the store open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., where they’ll find the same beloved product line from Pelindaba days (they hired the same employees to create the same items – including lavender ice cream), along with art from 50+ local artists.

“We’re proud to offer a really good consignment split with local artists,” Michaelson said, pointing out one local’s beeswax candles and another’s fiber art. The store feels like a perfect mix of the two previous organizations, with lavender sprigs in handmade clay pots, sculptures on tables of lotions, and a lovely painting of the lavender fields on the wall. “Something we’re excited about are these glass bottles of lotion with local art on the labels. We’re emphasizing and highlighting local artists as we bring the lavender products back to life.”

Piper Carothers, working the register, commented to the Journal on what a good reception they’ve had so far. “Everybody loves the smell, and they’re a little stunned by how much we’ve fit in here! It’s so much bigger than they thought. Lots of good reactions – it’s been really nice.”

The space feels familiar, the smells and colors reminiscent of Pelindaba. But instead of everything purple, there are soft green accent walls, and the copper hydrosol distiller shines next to the matte clay of a hand-sculpted form. There’s a kids’ sewing camp in the room next door, artists working in studios, and a collaborative art area where a visiting family paints wooden rounds that will soon join others hanging on the outside of the building, all to the soft, sweet smell of lavender.

Michaelson wants to protect what they’ve built, but the essence of everything melds together so effortlessly that it’s clear Alchemy’s roots are as deep as their flight trajectory is high.

“We have people thank us a lot for our work and ask how they can contribute or give back,” she shared. “It used to be handing us a $5 donation, but now, just come buy an ice cream! Come look around at what we have going on, and purchase some local art or lotion. It’s really easy for people to show up and support us right now.”