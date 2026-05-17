EDC and Alchemy Arts Center host free workshop on arts marketing

Submitted by the Economic Development Council.

The Economic Development Council will host a free workshop, Arts Marketing with Alchemy Arts Center, designed to help artists across all media strengthen their marketing strategies. The session will take place on Thursday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the San Juan Islands Museum of Art. A virtual attendance option will also be available.

This panel-style workshop will feature four local artists from Alchemy Art Center, who will share insights on the fundamentals of arts marketing and the process of building a personal brand as a working artist in a rural community. The session is intended for artists of all disciplines who are currently selling, or interested in selling, their work in the San Juan Islands.

Panelists include: Maria Michaelson, a San Juan Island native and 2009 graduate of the California College of the Arts (Ceramics), who studied bronze casting in West Africa before founding Alchemy Art Center in 2016; Cozette Ellis, a Pacific Northwest-based ceramicist and illustrator whose work explores themes of the physical body, flora and memory; Gina Levantini, a San Juan Island artist specializing in watercolor and gouache, and owner of Fern In The Forest, where she sells her work online and in retail locations; and Brittany Whitaker, co-founder of Living Large Small, who collaborates with partner Craig Britton to produce wheel-thrown and hand-decorated ceramics.

The workshop is free of charge and requires pre-registration at https://sanjuansedc.org/bizlabs.

For more information, contact the EDC at 360-378-2906 or info@sanjuansedc.org.

EDC y Alchemy Arts Center organizarán un taller gratuito sobre marketing artístico El Economic Development Council (EDC) organizará un taller gratuito, Arts Marketing con Alchemy Arts Center, diseñado para ayudar a artistas de todos los medios a fortalecer sus estrategias de marketing. La sesión tendrá lugar el jueves 28 de mayo, de 11 a 12:30 en el Museo de Arte de las Islas San Juan. También habrá una opción de asistencia virtual.

Este taller de tipo panel contará con cuatro artistas locales del Alchemy Art Center, que compartirán ideas sobre los fundamentos del marketing artístico y el proceso de construir una marca personal como artista en activo en una comunidad rural. La sesión está dirigida a artistas de todas las disciplinas que actualmente están vendiendo, o interesados en vender, su obra en las Islas San Juan.

Entre los panelistas se encuentran: Maria Michaelson, natural de la isla de San Juan y graduada en 2009 del California College of the Arts (Cerámica), que estudió fundición de bronce en África Occidental antes de fundar el Alchemy Art Center en 2016. Cozette Ellis, ceramista e ilustradora afincada en el noroeste del Pacífico, cuyo trabajo explora temas como el cuerpo físico, la flora y la memoria. Gina Levantini, artista de la isla de San Juan especializada en acuarela y gouache, y propietaria de Fern In The Forest, donde vende su obra online y en comercios. Brittany Whitaker, cofundadora de Living Large Small, colabora con su socio Craig Britton para producir cerámica hecha a torno y decorada a mano.

El taller es gratuito y requiere preinscripción a https://sanjuansedc.org/bizlabs.

Para más información, contacte con la EDC en el (360) 378-2906 o info@sanjuansedc.org.