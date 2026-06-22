Hospital District #1 regular meeting scheduled for June 24

Submitted by San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1

A regular board meeting of the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 on Wednesday, June 24, at 4 p.m. Documents for the meeting can be found on our website at Meetings 2026 as they become available.

The meeting will be held in person at the PHD administrative offices: 535 Market Street, Suite E, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

There will also be an online and remote component using the Teams platform.

To join the meeting remotely:

Call 509-473-0276 and enter 780 753 178# or

Join the meeting on your computer or mobile device using the Teams mobile app – Click here to join the meeting. If you join using Teams, we kindly ask that you mute your microphone and video unless you are addressing the Commissioners during Audience Participation.

Please note that the agenda can be changed up to 24 hours before the meeting. Any changes will be posted to the website.

Agenda

San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 Board of Commissioners Meeting

4:00 pm – Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Held In Person at 535 Market Street, Suite E, Friday Harbor, WA 98250

Remote option via MS Teams

Public Dial-in Option: (509) 473-0276 and enter Conference ID: 780 753 178#

The agenda is as follows:

• May 27, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Minutes

• May 29, 2026, Special Board Meeting Minutes

• Village at the Harbor / SJCPHD #1 Warrant and Payroll Approval (May 2026)

• San Juan Island EMS Warrant and Payroll Approval (May 2026)

• Village at the Harbor / SJCPHD #1 Warrant and Payroll Approval (April 2026)

• San Juan Island EMS Warrant and Payroll Approval (April 2026)

Audience participation (20-minute limit total; comments maximum three minutes per person)

Staff reports

• Superintendent’s Report

Unfinished business

• Committee Reports

New business

• District Policy Update

• Charging Stations at Village at the Harbor

• Roof project at Village at the Harbor

• Social Work Position

• Letter of Intent and Sales Agreement – Real Estate

Executive Session under RCW 42.30.110(1)(b) “To consider the selection of a site or the acquisition

of real estate by lease or purchase when public knowledge regarding such consideration would cause a

likelihood of increased price”

Audience participation (15-minute limit total; comments maximum three minutes per person)

Commissioner comments and adjournment