Civics trivia

Presented by The League of Women Voters.

1. Which president designated June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month?

a) Bill Clinton.

b) George W. Bush.

c) Joe Biden.

2. Which president changed the name to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month?

a) Bill Clinton.

b) Barack Obama.

c) George W. Bush.

3. Which president designated the Stonewall National Monument to honor the LGBT equality movement?

1) Barack Obama.

2) George W. Bush.

3) Joe Biden.

Last week’s answers:

1. Why are flowers associated with Decoration/Memorial Day? Answer: Because communities in the North and South, Black and white, decorated soldiers’ graves with floral honors after the Civil War.

2. When did Congress issue a joint resolution that requested the president to issue “a proclamation calling upon the people of the United States to observe each Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace?” Answer: 1950.

3. Which veterans’ organization was most influential in establishing Decoration Day? Answer: The Grand Army of the Republic.