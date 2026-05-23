Kiwanis Club partners with EDC to boost local trade-school opportunities

Submitted by the Kiwanis Club of Friday Harbor

The Kiwanis Club of Friday Harbor has strengthened its commitment to supporting local youth pursuing careers in the trades through a new partnership with the San Juan County Economic Development Council. Club members recently met with EDC Director Victoria Compton and staff member Liam Watson to explore ways to expand training access and encourage more students to consider trade-school pathways.

Kiwanis already provides scholarships for graduating seniors entering fields such as mechanical, plumbing, heating, and electrical trades, as well as programs like beauty school, flight training, watch repair, drafting, and AutoCAD. To further support the EDC’s hands-on training programs—which range from solar installation and marine engine repair to CDL licensing and home-health certification—the club has donated $1,000 to help the EDC market these opportunities to students and adults countywide.