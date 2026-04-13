An open letter to the community on my retirement | Letter

Dear San Juan Islanders, Friends and Neighbors,

After more than three decades of serving this wonderful community, I am announcing my retirement and the closing of San Juan Physical Therapy. This decision comes with a mix of emotions, but above all, I feel immense gratitude for the trust and support you have given me over the years.

Having the opportunity to serve the San Juan Island community has been among the greatest privileges of my life. I have been fortunate to work in the field that I love with so many incredible individuals and families, to share in your journeys, and to witness the strength of this community firsthand. Your kindness and community spirit of cooperation have been an inspiration.

As I move on to my next chapter, I carry with me countless memories and a deep appreciation for the friendships and connections I have made. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives and for making my career so meaningful.

Though I am stepping away from my professional role, my heart will always remain with the community that has given me so much. I look forward to seeing many of you in town, on the water, and doing everyday activities. (I will still be watching for you to correct your posture at the grocery store.)

My last day in the clinic will be Friday, July 3, 2026. Please save the date, Sunday, July 19, 2026, and join me for an informal open-house retirement celebration at Brickworks.

With heartfelt thanks and warmest wishes,

Suzie Lefever,

San Juan Island