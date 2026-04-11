Yes for levy lid lift | Letter

Last year, 15,889 meals were prepared and delivered or served through the Orcas Senior Center — nearly 46% more than in 2019. This dramatic increase reflects the growing needs of our aging island population.

The meal program is administered by the Whatcom Council on Aging (WCOA), which provides a small federal subsidy. Most of the funding comes from meal participants, private donations, and the Levy Lid Lift.

Proposition 1 is essential to sustaining this program. Proposition 1 does not create a new tax — it simply maintains the current rate of 22 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same level approved by voters in 2019.

Your “yes” vote ensures that we can continue meeting the growing need without disruption.

Since 2017 when I first became involved with the Orcas Senior Center, I’ve seen firsthand how vital this program is to our community.

Meals served at the center provide important social interaction, while Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious food to home-bound seniors. Each delivery includes a personal check-in — sometimes the only contact a person has all day. These check-ins have, in a few cases, been life-saving.

Without the Levy Lid Lift, the program would face a $100,000 annual funding gap, affecting Lopez and San Juan islands as well. At a time when federal support is uncertain, Proposition 1 provides critical local stability.

This is about taking care of the people who helped build our community. Vote “yes”on Proposition 1 to ensure no senior is left behind.

Lynnette Wood

former chair, Orcas Senior Center

Orcas Island