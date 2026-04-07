Wildlife protection ordinance needed | Letter

A proposed wildlife protection ordinance was introduced to the San Juan County Council on March 24 and a public hearing could take place this month.

We encourage residents to support the ordinance.

The ordinance would make it an offense under county code to feed, touch, tease, or frighten foxes, raccoons, otters, and deer; and to intentionally disrupt their nesting, breeding or other activities.

Feeding by humans breaks the wild animal’s natural cycle of feeding and makes them susceptible to being struck by vehicles when they cross roads in search of an easy meal. Intentional feeding can spread disease from wild animals to pets.

Human crowding of animal dens interferes with the animals’ ability to hunt and return with food for their young. Human encroachment can cause an animal to move their young to a new denning area, making the young vulnerable to attack by predators.

The ordinance is similar to laws in place on National Park lands and other federal laws related to the harassment of wildlife. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Department has concurrent jurisdiction to enforce county code violations within the boundary of San Juan Island National Historical Park, as well as on BLM and state lands. However, there is nothing in the county code that addresses wildlife harassment. This ordinance would change that.

This ordinance is intended to deter improper human behavior around wildlife, and the stakeholders who worked on the ordinance for a year intend to develop an educational program to help visitors and residents know how best to enjoy the wildlife that co-exist with us in this beautiful place.

A human-fed wild animal is a dead wild animal. Enjoy them from a distance. Support this ordinance.

Richard and Molly Walker

Cape San Juan