San Juan Island Library reports on latest state audit findings

Submitted by the San Juan Library.

The San Juan Island Library reports that it has received a clean audit from the Washington State Auditor’s Office. As stated in the Accountability Audit Report, “District operations complied, in all material respects, with applicable state laws, regulations, and its own policies, and provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources.” This report, available at https://www.sjlib.org/aboutus/board-of-trustees/board-minutes-and-library-documents/, covers the auditor’s findings from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The auditors take a deep look into library management and accounting, looking for everything from fraud to accidental financial mismanagement to board meetings that fail to comply with state laws. They found everything in the library’s accounting and management to be in order. As said in their Audit Highlights, “We want to thank the district for their continued support throughout the audit process, and for being perceptive to our audit recommendations and implementing them timely.”

This clean audit is the result of library staff’s dedication to accountability, transparency and service to the public. “Taxpayers contributing to library levy funding through property taxes can be assured that our clean audit reflects the serious attention we apply to financial management and stewardship,” said Laurie Orton, library director. Library governance, including the board meeting agenda and minutes and the library’s budget, can be found at: https://www.sjlib.org/aboutus/board-of-trustees/.

Library staff can answer any questions you have at 360-378-2798 or sjlib@sjlib.org. Library programs and cards are free of charge to San Juan Island residents. In addition to its collections of books, videos, equipment, games, audiobooks and other materials to loan, the library also provides public access computers, Wi-Fi, and a suite of databases that patrons can access in the library or at home. Library hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m.