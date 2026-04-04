Town announces third Poetry Gardens contest

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor.

San Juan County residents of all ages are encouraged to enter the 2026 Poetry Gardens contest being held now through July 31, sponsored by the Town of Friday Harbor and Friday Harbor Arts Commission. Winning entries will be announced in October. Engravings of the 30 winning poems will replace the winners of the previous contest on display since spring 2023 in poetry gardens throughout the town. A book of winning poems will be published for limited distribution.

Entrants are required to reside within the county. Winners in adult and student divisions will be determined by a blind judging process. Contest rules may be found on the Town website at https://www.fridayharbor.org or by contacting the Friday Harbor Arts Commission at julie@fridayharbor.org.

Entries should be mailed to Poetry Garden Contest c/o Town of Friday Harbor, P.O. Box 219, Friday Harbor, WA 98250 or delivered to Town Hall at 60 Second St. There is no entry fee.

The Town of Friday Harbor and FHAC are partnering with a committee of local citizens for the third time to bring this contest and poetry installation to the community. “The Town and our arts commissioners appreciate the support of poetry garden site owners San Juan Community Theatre, Mullis Community Senior Center, the Port of Friday Harbor, and San Juan County,” said Town Administrator Denice Kulseth.