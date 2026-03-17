Join us for the Garden Party of the Year, it will be A-May-Zing!

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Friday Harbor.

Join Soroptimists on Sunday, May 17, at 5 p.m. for an unforgettable evening at the beautiful Roche Harbor Resort. This year, we are reimagining our signature annual fundraiser with an entirely new experience.

Indulge in a curated culinary journey by Chef Bill Shaw, featuring sophisticated interactive food stations and a breathtaking dessert tower throughout the evening. More than just a wonderful gathering of community, this event directly supports our goals of providing women and girls access to education and training to reach economic empowerment. All proceeds directly support our core programs: cancer treatment transportation, food security, scholarships and the Women’s Emergency Fund.

The evening will include a silent auction, a live auction with exciting trips, experiences and culinary explorations both on and off our island. Plus, back by popular demand, the Duck Soup Game, where the winner wins a $200 gift certificate to Duck Soup.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.sifri.org for $125 through April 4. After that, tickets are $150.