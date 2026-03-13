Lawless logging; found fugitive | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

March 4

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a parking problem at the Orcas Island ferry terminal Park and Ride. The deputy learned that a vehicle had exceeded the 72-hour abandoned vehicle notice and submitted a request to San Juan County Public Works for authorization to tow the vehicle.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a report of a dog bite that occurred near Cascade Lake. The injury was minor. The owner of the offending dog could not be located. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop on Olga Road. An infraction was issued for driving 41 mph in a 25 mph zone. Warnings were given for not being able to provide his driver’s license, proof of registration and proof of insurance.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle as the driver was using their cell phone while driving. The driver was issued infractions for using a personal electronic device while driving and having no insurance.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an animal-at-large incident in the Killebrew Lake area. The dog owner was previously warned approximately five days prior to the county’s dog-at-large ordinance. The dog owner was subsequently issued a ticket.

March 5

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a theft incident near the Gravel Pit area. The deputy learned that someone was logging on private property. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy apprehended a wanted fugitive on Orcas Road. The fugitive was taken into custody without incident. The fugitive was subsequently booked into the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

• Deputies on Orcas Island were contacted by a person experiencing a mental health crisis. The person was transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

• A deputy received a report of found property. A $1 bill was located in the Sheriff’s Office, and the owner was unknown. The money was booked into evidence as found property.

• Orcas Island deputies responded to a vehicle theft in the Eastsound area. Both vehicles were the same in color and were left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office would ask that you not leave your car unlocked with the keys inside. The incident was documented.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover collision. Both occupants were transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver was issued infractions for negligent driving, driving left of center and driving wheels off the roadway.

March 6

• A deputy on San Juan Island responded with San Juan emergency medical services to a report of an overdose. A male reportedly smoked methamphetamine, then ingested the rest of it. It was overly apparent that he was under the effects of a substance. He was transported to the emergency room for further care. A report was completed.

March 7

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of trouble unknown with an open-line 911 call. The occupants of a vehicle were discussing being high, and the deputy located the vehicle, conducting a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for driving under 21 after consuming cannabis.

• A deputy stopped a vehicle for a defective brake light and expired registration. The driver was issued an infraction for defective taillamp, no insurance and expired registration over two months.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop for a driver who was speeding 53 mph in a posted 35 mph speed zone on Orcas Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speed.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a parking problem at the Orcas Island ferry terminal Park and Ride. The deputy learned that a vehicle had exceeded the 72-hour abandoned vehicle notice and submitted a request to San Juan County Public Works for authorization to tow the vehicle.

March 8

• A Lopez resident reported fraud that resulted in a significant loss of funds, both in cash and gift cards purchased at a local business.

• A deputy on San Juan Island took a report of trespassing. An individual came home to find someone on his property that he did not want there. A report was completed.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop on Enchanted Forest Road. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 53 mph in a 35 mph zone.

March 9

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a trespassing complaint. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail. Suspected narcotics found on his person will be sent to the WSP lab for analysis. There may be additional charges pending the results of the analysis.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a report of a man drinking and driving. The man was contacted outside of his home on foot. No alcohol was observed in his car. He denied drinking and driving. He was warned that he cannot drive until he renews his driver’s license.

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to an accident hit-and-run. The incident was documented.

• A Lopez Island Deputy was contacted regarding a parking problem at the Lopez Ferry Terminal. The incident was documented.

• A deputy on San Juan Island conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Tucker Avenue. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding, 51 mph in a posted 25 mph speed zone.

March 10

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Mud Bay Road and Vista Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 50 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. Additional warnings were issued.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop on Olga Road. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 53 mph in a 35 mph zone and a verbal warning for not having a valid driver’s license.

• A deputy on San Juan Island conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Bailer Hill Road. The driver was issued an infraction for driving 61 mph in a posted 45 mph speed zone.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop on Lovers Lane. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 38 mph in a 25 mph zone and a verbal warning for having registration expired for more than two months.

• Orcas Island deputies responded to a local residence for a welfare check. The resident was ultimately deemed in need of medical care and was transported by boat to Peace Island Medical Center.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Fisherman Bay Road and Lopez Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 39 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.