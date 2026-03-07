SJIF&R develops 2026-2045 Strategic Plan

Submitted by San Juan Island Fire and Rescue

San Juan Island Fire & Rescue has drafted a 20-Year Strategic Plan that will guide the department’s priorities, investments, and community engagement through 2045. The Plan was shaped around three core values that define SJIF&R and how it serves the community. (See Community Reports, Part 1 and 2 issued July/August 2025.)

To date, Board of Fire Protection District 3 Commissioners have reviewed the draft Plan and are seeking community involvement prior to its adoption at its next regular meeting.

The public and our first responder partners are invited to review and provide written comments by Friday, March 13, or verbal comments at the regular Fire Commission meeting on Tuesday, March 17.

Written comments on the Plan can be forwarded to Chief Monin at chief@sjifire.org.

For more information or to get involved, contact SJIF&R through www.sjifire.org or www.facebook.com/SJIFire.