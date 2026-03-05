An indecent indication, financial fraud and a surrendered shotgun | SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

Feb. 25

• A Lopez deputy took in a firearm for safekeeping at the request of a Lopez citizen.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a hit-and-run incident in Eastsound. The deputy learned that the driver was not aware that they had caused damage to the property, and the driver immediately contacted the property owner to pay for the damage they had created. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a disabled vehicle on Orcas Road. The deputy learned that the motor vehicle was a work van loaded with equipment. The vehicle’s tires rode on the wet shoulder that pulled the van into the ditch. The vehicle was winched out, and the incident was documented.

• A Lopez deputy responded to a report of a daughter-in-law making rude hand gestures to her mother-in-law.

•A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle on Fisherman Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 41 mph in a posted 25 mph zone. Additional warnings were issued.

• A Lopez deputy conducted a traffic stop on Center Road. The vehicle registration had expired in 2023. The driver was issued an infraction for failure to renew expired registration greater than two months and warnings for other violations.

• A local nonprofit organization reported a financial loss due to electronic banking fraud. An investigation is ongoing.

• Orcas Island deputies, along with Orcas Island Fire & Rescue, responded to a vehicle collision near the Killebrew Lake area. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence and flown off island for medical treatment.

• A deputy on Orcas Island conducted a traffic stop. The driver was issued a notice of infraction for speeding, 38 mph in a 20 mph zone, no proof of insurance, no valid operator’s license and failure to initially register. He was issued a warning for defective taillights.

Feb. 26

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a drug incident in the Eastsound area. The deputy learned that a person was smoking cannabis in public. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that smoking cannabis in public is illegal.

Feb. 27

• Deputies on Orcas Island responded to a possible domestic dispute. No crime was committed. An informational report was completed.

• A San Juan deputy was contacted by a person who suspected they were the target of unwanted surveillance. No devices were located, and the person was advised of ways to ensure their privacy.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision of an unattended vehicle. The incident was investigated and documented. The information was disseminated to other deputies who will be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident. Investigation revealed that a verbal argument occurred, and no crime was reported. The parties separated for the evening, and a report was generated.

• San Juan Island deputies stopped a vehicle on Guard Street. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUI and issued infractions. The incident was documented.

Feb. 28

• A Lopez deputy completed a report documenting the reporting person’s belief that their phone was remotely tampered with.

• Two vehicles parked in the lane of travel on Ferry Road on Lopez were issued parking infractions.

• Orcas Island deputies and Orcas Island Fire & Rescue responded to a motor vehicle collision near the 2000 block of Point Lawrence Road. No one was injured, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The incident was documented.

March 1

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle on Fisherman Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 40 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.

March 2

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to an unwanted person call. The reporting party reported that he noticed a man he didn’t know sitting on his porch. The man was identified and issued a trespass warning letter. He will be subject to arrest if he returns.

• A Lopez resident called about a dispute they are having with a local food-related business. The issue is currently a civil matter.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen assist call. A local resident wished to surrender an old shotgun. It was checked into evidence for disposal.

• A Lopez resident called about problem tenants and was referred to the civil office to start the eviction process.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a domestic violence call. It was determined to be verbal in nature only. The person visiting the island was given a courtesy ride to the Anacortes ferry. Domestic violence resources were given to the other party.

• An Orcas Island deputy conducted a traffic stop. An infraction was issued for expired registration greater than two months. Verbal warnings were given for a defective headlight and failure to update the address on the driver’s license

March 3

• A Lopez Island deputy was dispatched to an agency assist call. The incident was documented.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Center Road and Kielhaven Lane. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 36 mph in a posted 20 mph school speed zone and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

• A Lopez Island deputy was contacted regarding drug activity in the Lopez Village. The incident was documented.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a citizen assist call pertaining to public records requests and a concern about character defamation. A report was made.

• A Lopez Island deputy stopped a vehicle on Fisherman Bay Road. The driver was subsequently issued an infraction for speeding 44 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.