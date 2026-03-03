Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters in honor of Women’s History Month.

March 4

1. Who was the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress?

A. Bella Abzug.

B. Jeannette Rankin.

C. Alice Robertson.

2. What state did the first woman elected to Congress represent?

A. New York.

B. Oklahoma.

C. Montana.

3. Who was the first Black woman to be elected to the U.S Congress?

A. Shirley Chisholm.

B. Barbara Jordan.

C. Yvonne Brathwaite Burke.

Answers to last week’s questions:

1) Which Founding Father proposed that President Washington be addressed as His Highness? John Adams.

2) Which president could play five musical instruments: piano, saxophone, violin, clarinet and accordion? Richard Nixon.

3) How many vice presidents succeeded presidents who died in office? Harrison, Taylor, Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, Harding, F.D. Roosevelt and Kennedy.