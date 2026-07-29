By Peggy Sue McRae

Journal contributor

With fair time quickly approaching, many of us are looking forward to our community’s annual summer celebration. Whether you are looking forward to quilts and baby goats, pie and ice cream from the PTO, the beer garden or the Zucchini 500 race, there is something for everyone at the San Juan County Fair!

We may enjoy a few fair perennials, like getting a burger from the Legion booth. I look forward to getting another basket from Joseph “the basket guy.” If you like to give back by making charitable donations, make your giving dollars go further by checking out this year’s San Juan Island Community Foundation’s selection of worthy projects supporting local nonprofits.

What’s new at the fair? Amanda Smith, with the SJ County Parks, Rec and Fair Department, tells us about a few new features coming to the fair this year. To start with, there will be two entry days, one for non-perishables and one for perishables. Staggering the entry days will help provide adequate staff for the fair’s superintendents on busy entry days, making the best use of the fair’s resources.

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Non-perishables only; Departments: Beer and Wine, Crafts and Hobbies, Fiber Arts, Fleece, Food Preservation, Junior Arts and Crafts, Photography, Textile Arts and Trash to Treasures. “If it looks the same when you pick it up as when you dropped it off, it’s non-perishable!”

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Perishables only; Departments: Baking, Flowers and Horticulture (Crops, Fruit and Vegetable).

To further streamline the entry process, exhibitors are encouraged to pre-register online at https://sanjuancountywafair.fairentry.com. You can still register in person, but you may have to wait in line. If you need help with online registration, call or email the Fair Office at 360-378-4310 or fair@sanjuancountywa.gov and they will help get you set up online.

Making the fair a comfortable place for all county residents is a high priority. The fair has a few new features aimed at connecting with community members who may need sensory accommodations.

Sensory bags to borrow at the front desk: There will be six sensory bags available in the Fair Office for checkout by fairgoers. They will include headphones, sunglasses, a mini whiteboard/dry-erase marker and various fidgets.

Sensory-friendly morning, Sunday, Aug. 16, 8-10 a.m.: This is an opportunity for folks to visit a pared-down version of the fair. There will be no amplified music, carnival noise or bright lights, and some departments will have sensory offerings available. This special time is available for anyone wishing to have a more low-key fair experience.

Finally, in order to stay within budget, prize money for exhibitors will be awarded by a points system instead of a dollar amount for each ribbon. Each ribbon will be assigned a points value. At the end of the fair, the points will be added up and divided by the number of exhibitors, and each point will be assigned a value. If each point is worth 8 cents, each blue ribbon winner will receive $4.

Local residents can pick up their premium checks at the Fair Office, typically by mid-October. Residents of other islands and any San Juan residents who request it will be mailed their check. The premiums can also be donated back to the fair by checking the appropriate box on your manual entry form or during the online registration process.

Wishing “Ewe‘all” a great time at the San Juan County Fair!