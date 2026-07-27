Lyle D. Mann | Passages

Published July 27, 2026

April 26, 1932 -July 2, 2026

Lyle Dwight Mann was born in Hanford, WA, April 26, 1932. He passed away July 2nd, 2026, in Anacortes, WA. He was 94.

When the government moved the families out of Hanford, the family relocated to Leavenworth, WA. Lyle served as a garbage man and as a deputy for the city of Leavenworth.

Lyle served in the Army from 1953 until 1960, where he excelled as an Army cook. He was the only one of his platoon that wasn’t sent to Korea.

Lyle has held many jobs over the years. He had his own boat store in Renton, WA. He served 4 years as a gandy dancer for the railroad line between Renton and Black Diamond. He also served 7 years at Boeing.

In 1964, he came to San Juan Island and worked planting the peas and running the pea viners for the pea cannery. He served as a deputy under Eric Erickson. Following that, he worked over 20 years for Jensen’s Shipyard. After retirement, he worked part-time at Island Flower Pictures and Aeronautical Services. Lyle and Joanie moved to Anacortes in 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joanie Mann. His sister, Vernon Mosher of Othello, WA and his brother, Jack Mann of Iota, LA. His three children survive him as well: stepson Allen Ehlers of Keller, TX, son Duane Mann of Saginaw, TX and daughter Diane Obrian of Friday Harbor. There are 6 grandkids and 9 great-grandkids. The grandchildren are Lacy Obrian of Mt, Vernon, WA., Patrick and Megan Obrian of Friday Harbor and Tiffany Mann of Benbrook, TX, Sabrina McCleary of Princeton, TX and Samantha Ehlers of Irvine, TX..

Lyle was an avid gardener and woodworker.

Service was held at the Presbyterian church on July 14, with the burial at Valley Cemetery.

Those wishing to send cards to the family can do so to: 1520 9th St., Anacortes, WA 98221.