Ronald DiCristina | Passages

Published July 20, 2026

1943-2026

Ronald DiCristina passed away peacefully at Birchview Memory Care in Sedro Woolley on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, holding his loving wife Marie’s hand.

He was born in southern California and raised enjoying the beach life. Ron served honorably in the US Air Force and had a long, distinguished career with the California Highway Patrol as Lieutenant Commander of a large office in northern, CA. Ron met Marie in Redding, CA and they were married in 1983. Eventually in 2003, they moved to San Juan Island where they built their forever home.

Ron was kind and gentle with a wonderful sense of humor combined with his huge, infectious smile. He made friends easily and was very generous, even to strangers. Ron loved people, his Friday Harbor community and the San Juan Islands. He also cherished the United States of America, the Air Force, and his CHP service. He was a devoted husband and will be greatly missed by his wife Marie, family and friends. Ron was Marie’s true Officer and Gentleman.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 pm, Friday, July 31, at the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church.

A Military Service/Potluck will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at the Friday Harbor American Legion (guests please sign in).

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Ron DiCristina to either the Friday Harbor American Legion, Building Fund, PO Box 163, Friday Harbor, WA 98250 or the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church, building Fund, PO Box 946, Friday Harbor, WA 98250. Your kindness is appreciated.