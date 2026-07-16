Our roads should be safer

By Steve Ulvi

Journal contributor

If you have attended a public meeting about road planning here, you have heard the litany of complaints and suggestions about improving safety for local bicyclists. The brouhaha of the federally funded, poorly conceived, badly fumbled multimodal trail to Zylstra Lake exposed many fault lines. Injury or worse seems to be the eventual fate of anyone who rides a bike along our roads. Not so fast.

With the notable exception of major stretches of Cattle Point, most of Roche Harbor Autobahn, some of Beaverton Valley and now the widened valley section of Bailer Hill, our rural roads remain narrow, twisty, tree-lined or sun-blinding late in the day. The one factor mentioned about the annual mix of biking amid summer visitors gawking, wide construction vehicles, slow packs of red mopeds, hurrying parcel delivery vans, strung-out bicycle tour groups and occasional slow farm equipment are impatient illegal actions and excessive speed of vehicles.

Everyone seems to be in a big hurry. It’s a small island! Yet, I too, have raced to make ferries. Maximum speed limits are just that, unless temporarily passing slow cars. While 30 mph in a 45 is unsafe, dawdling, 45 can be too damned fast. While straddling a motorcycle, or bicycle and more recently an e-bike, my experiences are certainly less stressful than in the past. Serious spandex-clad road-bikers seem to agree.

Sloppy drivers can be deadly. One of the most common indicators of lousy driving is straddling the double yellow line on curves. On roads like Wold and Egg Lake, I now keep my palm poised on the horn. A passing blast is the only aversive conditioning for dangerous idiots.

“Sharing the road” means sharing responsibilities and legal constraints. Thus, a bike rider has the right to occupy any part of the lane as necessary. It is by common practice, local road knowledge and respect for others that we move to the white fog line. On blind curves, I take the middle of my lane to prevent stupid passing endangerment. Strung-out moped or bike groups, rather than in separated small groups, are a serious block for traffic flow. Bicyclists can legally ride side by side.

If you cannot safely pass a bike by slowing a bit and leaving several feet of lateral separation, then you have to hold back until you can. Exactly as with a vehicle. Tailgating is threatening behavior! If there are centerlines and you choose to pass, you cannot do so safely without crossing those lines. If you don’t, we are occupying the same lane at speed! If you pass bikes or scooters and oncoming traffic has to brake and ease right, you are a dangerous driver breaking the law.

Riders, especially youngsters on e-bikes or other electric contrivances, seem bent on top speed downtown, like contestants for the Darwin Award, what with car doors opening, cars backing out, distracted pedestrians and ferry traffic. A sheriff’s bike or foot patrol in town is long overdue.

Considering the true cost of fuel, I would hope that we see increased use of bikes, mopeds and scooters by locals for island transport. Forty-five mph should be reduced to 35 on San Juan Valley Road. The more that locals conscientiously share our highly scenic roads, the better it is for all of us.