League of Women Voters Observer Corps notes from public meetings

Submitted by The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

Friday Harbor Town Council’s regular meeting of July 2

A Friday Harbor resident from the Finnegan Ridge neighborhood thanked the Council for paying attention to their community needs and the progress being made with the neighborhood improvements.

One hundred-plus University of Washington football players will be in Friday Harbor on July 18, participating in a scavenger hunt organized by Town staff.

Becki Day, San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce executive director, reported that Lodging Tax Funds were used to support the Fourth of July parade and fireworks. She thanked Town staff for all their support with the parade setup.

San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter provided a detailed report on 2025 department statistics. In the Town of Friday Harbor, there were 115 arrests, 15 DUIs, 32 accidents and 17 mental health incidents.

The Community Development director, Ryan Ericson, reported on land use regulations under consideration to allow Artisan and Specialty Goods in commercial zones. The purpose is to provide opportunities for artists to work in commercial zones. A public hearing on Artisan and Specialty Goods in commercial zones will be scheduled to engage the public. A public hearing will be scheduled regarding transient accommodations in commercial zones.

The Public Works director, Mike Liptack, provided a Grover Street Improvement project update. He estimated conservative costs as $4 million and 2027 as the earliest start date.

https://www.fridayharbor.org/2202/Agenda-Meetings-and-Video.