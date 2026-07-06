Sonya Arend Lang Flaherty | Passages

Published July 6, 2026

November 22, 1925 – February 21, 2026

Sonya Arend Lang Flaherty, born November 22, 1925, in Friday Harbor, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2026, in Kirkland, Washington, at a care facility. A descendant of both the Perry and Arend families—early homesteaders on San Juan Island—Sonya entered the world with her grandmother, Laura Perry, serving as the midwife. Her roots ran deep in island soil, and her heart always remained with the place she called home.

Sonya married twice—first to James Lang and later to George “Buster” Flaherty—and was the mother of two daughters, Bunny Woods and Edythe Lang Heppler. She also had two grandchildren, and throughout her long life she cared for and loved many beloved dogs.

Her life took her across the country as a military wife, but she eventually returned to Friday Harbor, where she felt most herself. Sonya was passionate about her hobbies, which included gardening, homemaking, reading, the art of rug hooking, and other creative pursuits. She was known for her quiet strength, her independence, and the friendships she maintained over the years.

She will be missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to the San Juan Historical Society, P.O. Box 441, Friday Harbor, WA 98250, or online at www.sjmuseum.org.