Connie Erickson Redling | Passages

Published June 28, 2026

July 10, 1941 – June 13, 2026

Connie Erickson Redling, age 84, peacefully entered into the arms of Jesus on June 13, 2026, while residing at Sherwood Assisted Living in Sequim, Washington. Her best friend and some of her family were by her side. She is now free from her battle with cancer and many other health challenges.

Connie was born on July 10, 1941, in Bellingham, Washington, to John and Winnie (Gallanger) Kalberg. She was later joined by her sisters, Joanne and Karen, and her brother, Jack. Connie graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and attended Business College before moving with her family to Friday Harbor. She married Bob Erickson and welcomed two children, Bob and Kim.

In 1973, Connie was elected San Juan County Treasurer, a position she faithfully served for 20 years. On December 11, 1993, she married Aubrey “Tab” Redling. The couple moved to Maryland, where Tab worked as a court recorder for the U.S. Government. Following retirement, they returned to Washington State, making their home on Marrowstone Island and later in Port Hadlock.

Connie was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and enjoyed worshiping at Community United Methodist Church in Port Hadlock. She was known for her creativity and talent in many crafts, including quilting, needlepoint, knitting, and beading. Her handmade gifts and creations were cherished by family and friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Winnie Kalberg; her brother, Jack Kalberg; her husband, Aubrey “Tab” Redling; and her grandson, Brandon.

She is lovingly remembered by her best friend of 65 years, Donna Karls; her son, Bob; her daughter, Kim; her granddaughter, Jessica (Tanner) Buck; her great-granddaughters, Brooklynn AnnMarie Buck and Riley Rose; her sisters, Joanne (Don) Johnson and Karen (Rick) King; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caring staff of Sherwood Assisted Living and to all those who supported Connie throughout the years with friendship, love, and compassion.

Celebration of Life will be held at Valley Church and Cemetery on July 17 at 11:30 am.