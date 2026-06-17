Donna Theresa Clement-Grenner-Brockway

Published June 17, 2026

October 8, 1945 – May 19, 2026

Donna Theresa Clement-Greener-Brockway, 80, passed suddenly and peacefully on May 19, 2026 on San Juan Island, Washington, with her daughter Pamela by her side.

Born October 8, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts, Donna lived a life of resilience, warmth, and creative spirit. She was a pioneering entrepreneur, working in real estate and sales, traveling the world, and founding The Tulip Tree Gallery, Inc. in Ashtabula, Ohio, bringing fine art, gifts, and community to her hometown. She spent meaningful decades in Stuart, Florida, where she was deeply involved in the arts community and actively pursuing her own healing journey. In her later years she made her home on San Juan Island, where she was beloved by neighbors and friends who knew her as a ray of sunshine, always beautifully dressed, always ready with a smile, always making people feel seen and welcome.

Donna chose love and peace over comfort and convenience, repeatedly and without apology. She was a devoted mother, loyal friend, passionate advocate for democracy and human rights, and a quiet pioneer of personal and generational healing. She was still becoming, right up until the end.

She is survived by her daughters Jacqueline Monroe (and son Grant Monroe) and Pamela Hoke (and son Alexander Hoke and wife Camila, and daughter Angela Hoke); siblings Sandra Mellott, Viola Boris, and James Clement; and former spouses John L. Greener and Grant Brockway. She was preceded in death by siblings Carol Ann Clement and Lester Clement.

Many gathered on the patio over the harbor to celebrate Donna’s bright spirit on June 13th, at San Juan Grange.

A memorial fund has been established to assist with unexpected expenses following this sudden loss. Contributions are gratefully accepted at [Square Memorial Fund Link:

https://square.link/u/WQ8dAUQV?src=sheet

Cards and notes may be mailed to Pam at PO Box 1213, Friday Harbor, WA 98250. For information about the Celebration of Life, call or text Pam at 206-640-3349.