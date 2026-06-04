Michael George Aley | Passages

Published June 4, 2026

May 2, 1945 – May 27, 2026

Michael George Aley, 81, passed away peacefully at home on May 27th, 2026 in Grants Pass, Or. Michael was born to Margaret and George Aley in Scotia, California, 5/2/1945. He married Sarah Groom April 6th, 1973; they have five children; Miles, Annette, Amanda, Alex and Adam, ten grand children and 4 great grandchildren.

Michael graduated Willits High School in 1963 and BYU with his B.S. and Masters degrees. He owned and operated two freight companies in the San Juan Islands of Washington State and built Big Island Abalone in Kona, Hawaii.

Michael was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served two missions. The first, in the Western States Mission and the second, with his wife, Sarah, in the Salt Lake City Family History Library helping the public find their ancestors and building their family tree. Over the course of his life, Michael served as a Home Teacher, Elder’s Quorum President, High Councilman, 1st Counselor in a Branch Presidency, Branch President and Bishop.

He loved serving others and didn’t believe in saying no if he could say yes. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Milton Aley and Margaret Louise Haskin; his siblings, Joyce and James and his beloved labrador, Lilly.

Michael will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and the quiet ability to bring people together. Family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues all experienced the warmth and sincerity that made time spent with Michael meaningful.

Throughout life, Michael built lasting connections and touched many lives through simple acts of care, service, and friendship. Conversations, shared moments, and everyday gestures created memories that will remain with those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Family meant everything to Michael, and relationships were always nurtured with patience and devotion. Friends valued his loyalty and sincerity, while colleagues appreciated his dedication and a thoughtful approach to work and collaboration.

The passing of Michael leaves a space that cannot be filled. Yet the memories, lessons, and moments shared will continue to live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate to know him.

Michael will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Visit an online tribute page at https://www.online-tribute.com/MichaelAley.