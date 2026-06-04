Kathryne ‘Kappy’ Lee Rautenberg | Passages

Published June 4, 2026

July 1, 1939 – May 21, 2026

Kathryne “Kappy” Lee Rautenberg passed away on May 21, 2026. Born on July 1, 1939, Kappy spent much of her life on Roche Harbor, where she was known for her kindness, warmth, and love for her family and community.

Kappy deeply loved and cared for her husband, Bob, and found great joy in welcoming family and friends into her home. She loved hosting gatherings and creating a place where everyone felt cared for and welcome.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Allan Rautenberg; her sons, Robert “Allan” Rautenberg Jr. and wife Laurie, and Michael Rautenberg and wife Cherie; her cherished grandchildren, Robert “Robby” and wife Sara, Erin and husband Brandon, Cameron, and Ryan; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Robert “Ivan” and Jade.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.