Carole M. Wagner | Passages

Published June 2, 2026

February 15, 1939 – 23 December, 2026

Vivacious. For all that knew her, this word best describes Carole M. Wagner. On December 23, 2026, she passed away at Grace Pointe, Colorado, at the age of 86.

Carole was born on February 15, 1939, in Oak Park Illinois to Edward and Doris Sights. She attended high school years there, before moving to Nebraska where she met her husband William J. Wagner at college. They went on to building and operating a successful nursing home in North Platte Nebraska. During this time, Carole was very active in many community groups, committees and raising their family. After 25 years of operating this business, they moved to Friday Harbor, Washington, where they bought and operated a restaurant and worked at the local pharmacy. She then moved to Colorado in her later years until her death.

One thing that stands out in Carole’s life is that with all people she interacted with, you had the opportunity to share her joy for life. She never met a stranger and was a loving and caring daughter, mother, grandmother, friend, and person. If you are reading this and were lucky enough to know her, please take a moment to reflect and cherish your memories of her as we, her family, do.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter (Laurie Wagner) and a grandchild (Britteny Majors). She leaves behind one daughter, Deb (Bruce Majors), six grandchildren, Melody (Kevin) Lucier, Madalyn (Aaron) Personne, Lindsey (Mike Pfluger), Josh (Sydney) Buck, Tanner (Jessica) Buck, Faith Buck and seven great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Carole will take place at the Valley Church on June 12, 2026, at 11 a.m. with Urn committal taking place at Valley Cemetery following the service.

To visit Carole’s online memorial, please visit www.evanschapel.com/obituary/carol-wagner.