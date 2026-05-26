Paul Hay Fox Jr. | Passages

Published May 26, 2026

July 4, 1961 – April 22, 2026

Paul Hay Fox Jr, 64, passed away suddenly on April 22, 2026, from anaphylaxis due to systemic mastocytosis.

Paul was born on July 4, 1961 to Paul Hay Fox Sr and Geraldine Lee Depp on a military base in Kenitra, Morocco, Africa. Paul was the eldest of 4, raised in Middletown and Creamridge, NJ, and eventually joined the Navy in 1980. He served 5 years as a Seabee and was stationed in Mississippi, Midway Island, Hawaii, Bermuda, and Oregon. After the Navy, Paul moved to Florida and started attending Calvary Chapel St Pete where he met and eventually married Ruth

Marie Benedict on May 29, 1989. Paul and Ruth lived in St Petersburg, FL and had 3 children; Megan, Kaitlin, and Paul III. They lived in Florida until 2011, when the family picked up and moved to San Juan Island, WA. Paul was a carpenter and general contractor, however, after relocating to Friday Harbor, he specialized in tile setting in the San Juan Islands. Paul cared deeply about his work; for him, it was a form of art and expression.

Paul was truly a character in every way. Nothing about Paul Fox was ever normal, which made him stand out to so many people in so many situations. His stories were never-ending and he loved “conspiracy theories” and researching every theory to find the truth. He considered himself a “Truth Seeker”. He studied his Bible daily and tried very hard to lead a life of Godliness, ethics, honesty, commitment, humor and love.

Per his wishes, Paul is buried at San Juan Cemetery on San Juan Island, Washington. He was predeceased by his father, Paul Sr., and he is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ruth, his daughter Megan, her husband Paul, and their children; his daughter Kaitlin and her husband, Austin; his namesake, Paul III, his wife Rebekah, and their children; his siblings, Lydia, Mark, and Keith, along with their spouses and children; and his mother, Lee Fox.