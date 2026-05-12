Irene H. Hancock | Passages

Published May 12, 2026

August 9, 1933 – April 14, 2026

Irene H. Hancock (née Bellevue), age 92, passed away peacefully in her Sumner home on April 14, 2026, into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. A woman of great strength and character, Irene dedicated her life to her family and her calling as a nurse.

Born on August 9, 1933, in Friday Harbor, Washington, Irene grew up on the beautiful shores of Orcas Island. The islands instilled in her a lifelong passion for the water and the great outdoors. After graduating from Bellingham High School, she began her nursing training, a pursuit she temporarily set aside to focus on raising her six children. Years later, with her signature determination, she returned to school to complete her Registered nursing degree. She specialized in OBGYN nursing, where her professional skill and maternal heart aligned perfectly. It was a special point of pride and joy for Irene that she was present to witness the births of many of her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

An avid fisher, camper, and hiker, Irene found her greatest joy in adventuring. She traveled to Europe with her sisters to explore her family’s roots in Belgium and was always ready for a new journey. She was also a passionate fan of the Seattle Seahawks, rarely missing a game. Her love for nature and her adventurous spirit will live on through the children and grandchildren she taught to love the outdoors. Irene was also a devoted animal lover, and she leaves behind her cherished dog, Molly, and her cat, Kitty, who brought her much comfort and companionship.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Sr. and Irene H. Bellevue; her sons, Michael and Robert McCarter; and siblings Lawrence Jr., Harold, Eva Marie Thomas, and Emma Lou Meicho.

She is survived by her four children: son Patrick McCarter (Jan), daughter Laurie Rathbun (Ford), daughter Tina Provo, and daughter Pam Branum (Rich). She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who will miss her dearly.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7