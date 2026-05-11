Robert Leroy “Bob” Wingate | Passages

Published May 11, 2026

June 20, 1947 – April 16, 2026

Robert Leroy (Bob) Wingate was born on June 20, 1947, in Tacoma to parents, Elvera Mantifel and Rex Wingate. He was one of the five boys. His surviving brothers are Greg (Jan) and Doug (Laurie). Bob is predeceased by his parents and brothers Byron and Dennis. He loved his mom and dad, and his brothers more than you’ll ever know, probably more than life. That’s how he loved his children too, Denielle, Mike (Keli), and Ashley (Adam) and all his incredible six grandchildren. He loved his entire family—aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews—unconditionally, totally, giving love over and over and over. His love was a forgiving kind of love—a Jesus’ kind of love—where he loved first. No matter what. He loved me, Susan Wingate, his wife that way too. Sadly, his weakened body couldn’t endure his illness any longer and he passed peacefully on April 16, 2026, at 12:15 p.m. We will miss him for the rest of our lives.

Bob’s Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church with a reception following at the Church.

To share memories of Bob please visit www.evanschapel.com/obituary/bob-wingate.