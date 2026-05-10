Sheila Harley | Passages

Published May 10, 2026

January 1943 – October 2025

Sheila was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 14, 1943, the eldest of seven children. She was raised in Winthrop, MA.

Her life was defined by a fun sense of wanderlust and a calling to care for others. After becoming a nurse, she immediately joined the Peace Corps, serving in Afghanistan in the late 1960s.

Her dedicated nursing career spanned over 35 years, during which she served as an RN, a Red Cross instructor. She was deeply rooted in the San Juan Island community. Starting as a Nurse then working at Friday Harbor Drug for many years.

For over a decade, she served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT at the Cape. After “retiring,” Sheila continued donating her time at San Juan Community Theater.

Sheila left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She is fondly remembered and missed. A celebration of life will be held at the Cape San Juan Fire Hall, Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Sheila is survived by Children: Anne, John & Jean. Siblings: William, Maureen and Christine. Grandsons: Grant, Torin, Austin, and Axel. Great-Grandson: Finley