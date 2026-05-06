Thomas William Barrett | Passages

Published May 6, 2026

January 2, 1944 – April 10, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas William Barrett. Tom passed peacefully on the 10th of April at 6:00pm while in hospice surrounded by family. Tom was well admired by those who knew him, both professionally and personally. Tom spent many years in retail management, first as an employee of Rhodes department stores and continuing through its transition to Lamont’s where he became the top store manager in the company, opening stores in the Seattle area, Fairbanks, and Anchorage, AK. After leaving Lamonts he relocated to Friday Harbor where he took over management of Friday Harbor Drug. In his personal time he enjoyed doing charitable work serving in Rotary, where he was named a Paul Harris Fellow, in several officer positions including terms as president in both Anchorage and Friday Harbor, where he was one of the local founding members. He also was passionate about the sport of golf and served as the president of the San Juan Golf & Tennis Club for multiple terms. Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife Norma and his brother Pat. He is survived by his sons, William and Timothy, Granddaughter Emilee, and his brothers Mike and Steve. Services for Tom will be held on May 16th 2026 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Parrish 425 Price Street in Friday Harbor with internment next to Norma to follow.