David Lee Daly | Passages

Published April 27, 2026

August 3, 1956 – March 29, 2026

Dave was born on August 3, 1956, in Oxnard, California, to John Marshall and Nancy (Higgins) Daly. The second of four closely connected siblings, he grew up among the orange trees and avocado groves of Southern California. He attended the Cate School in Carpinteria, where his appreciation for the natural world and his thoughtful way of moving through it began to take shape.

Much of Dave’s life was guided by a pursuit of peace and beauty. He found both in the landscapes around him and in the rhythms of a simple, intentional life. He spent the early part of his adulthood in the Carmel and Pacific Grove area of California, and later made his home on San Juan Island in Washington State – two places whose natural beauty suited him well.

Dave loved exploring the outdoors, whether hiking quiet trails or riding his mountain bike. He was deeply moved by music, books, and film, and took genuine pleasure in sharing meaningful discoveries with others. Though naturally shy, he formed lasting and sincere relationships with those he came to know, including the many clients he served through his work.

His life’s work was as a landscape gardener. With a keen aesthetic sense, deep knowledge of plants, and steady dedication, he shaped spaces that brought beauty and calm to others. His work reflected not only skill, but also care – an extension of how he chose to live.

Over many years, Dave maintained a disciplined spiritual practice rooted in Raja Yoga, guided by abhyasa, or steady, continuous effort. This practice took him to India and Georgia, where he spent time with others committed to a similar path. It remained a quiet but central thread throughout most of his life. On San Juan Island, he was often seen on the early morning interisland ferry, sitting in meditation as the day began.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Susan (Mike Lay) Daly, Jeff (Janet Fulton) Daly, and Bill (Carrie Mitchell) Daly, as well as his nieces and nephew, Cameron, Jocelyn, Ramona, and Anna.

Dave is remembered by his family, his clients, his friends, and those who crossed paths with him as a kind and gentle soul.. He was loved and cherished by those who knew him. His legacy is one of quiet care, attention, and a life shaped by intention.

A small celebration of Dave’s life will be held by his family in June.