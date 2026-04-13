Barbara Badgley Buck | Passages

Published April 13, 2026

November 25, 1931- March 29, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mom, grandma, GG, and aunt, Barbara Badgley Buck. Although we already miss her terribly, we are grateful she is no longer suffering from bronchiectasis, which ultimately took her life.

Barbara was born to Pauline Howard Tennant and Ray Badgley on November 25, 1931, in Boise, Idaho. After a brief period in Portland, Oregon, the family settled in Seattle and the surrounding areas. Barbara attended Garfield High School and graduated in 1949. (Quincy Jones was her classmate.) She worked for Frederick and Nelson Department store as a model and salesperson until she met her beloved husband of 66 years, Sam R. Buck, II (1927-2016). After an adventurous early marriage, the young couple decided to return to Sam’s hometown of Friday Harbor to raise their young family. They had four children: Sam, Lori, Steve, and Lynn.

Mom was a treasured wife to our dad (Dad often said, “I’ve had a great life and a great wife”). Mom and Dad had so much fun together throughout their lives. They loved to dance and had many friends. They loved hosting beach and dinner parties and attending all sorts of events around the island. They also thoroughly enjoyed boating up in Desolation Sound, B.C., during the summer, and, in later years, enjoyed their home (Friday Harbor South) and time with friends in Borrego Springs, CA, in the wintertime.

Most of all, they loved being with family. Mom was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was gentle, caring, guiding, had a great sense of humor, always loving, and was a wonderful cook. Mom valued her health and taking care of her body. She walked a mile every day until she was 93 years old. She was also a very talented artist and helped start the Sunshine Gallery.

Mom participated in many community activities. She was a devoted member of a variety of local organizations, including the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church, the San Juan Island Library, a local book club, the San Juan Island Yacht Club, the Republican Party, and the San Juan Island Community Theater (CATS).

Barbara Badgley Buck is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lori Stewart (Bernadette); Steve Buck (Lindsey Pfluger (Mike, Leon, Chase, Rylee) Joshua Buck (Sydney), Tanner Buck (Jessica, Brooklyn) Faith Buck; Lynn B. Wade (Mark Wade, John Buck Wade); Jane Buck (Charlie Buck, Laura Bell, Indigo Buck, Solomon Buck); As well as nieces and nephews including: Lisa Badgley Brooks (Hunter, Jessica, Amanda); Paul Badgley (Heather); Diana Badgley Erickson (Christopher, Jacqueline); Carl Badgley (Josh, Allison); Joan Lumsden (Bria, Mia); Vince Buck (Jane, Fiona), Carolyn Norman (Bob, Laura, Erin, Michael); and Sterling Shaw. She was preceded in death by husband Sam R. Buck II; son Sam R. Buck III; mother Pauline Tennant; sister Anne Payne; brother Don Badgely; grandson John J. Buck; and nephews Bob Lumsden (Kathy), David Lumsden and Larry Stratton; and Nancy Payne.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00, Saturday, May 9th, at the Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow at the San Juan Island Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mom’s name would be greatly appreciated if made to the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church, Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, or a local charity of your choice.