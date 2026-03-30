Meet Poet Laureate Sarita Dasgupta

Submitted by Griffin Bay Bookstore.

Griffin Bay Bookstore is pleased to host Sarita Dasgupta and her new fiction collection, “Seeds of Fate.” Set among the romantic tea plantations of Assam, author Dasgupta offers a new fiction collection that not only reflects her rich imagination but also the wealth of her knowledge in the world of tea. As seen at the London Book Fair last month, “Seeds of Fate,” the reader experiences a historical journey, as told through seven tales of human drama, all bound by tea. She will read from her novel on Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in the bookstore cafe and answer questions about the writing process, inspiration and life’s journey. Following the formal presentation, she will inscribe copies available for purchase.

Dasgupta is a writer, editor, poet and playwright. Before coming to the United States, Dasgupta lived in the state of Assam, India, amidst acres of green tea bushes, where she developed a deep and abiding love and respect for nature and the many wild creatures she encountered. Her children’s books contain original stories, poems and essays promoting gender equality, respect for animals and nature, and responsibility toward preserving one’s heritage and the environment.

Dasgupta has also been appointed the 2026-2028 Poet Laureate and Literary Ambassador for the City of Ellensburg, Washington.