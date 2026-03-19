March Turtleback March returns

Submitted by San Juan County.

Turtleback Mountain Preserve turns 20 this year, and we’re celebrating with an “Up and Over” hike! Join staff for a walk, north to south, and learn about recent and upcoming stewardship projects while enjoying the early signs of spring on the mountain.

“Spring is my favorite time to hike in Turtleback Mountain Preserve! The early flowering plants and arrival of migrating birds is a treat I look forward to annually,” said Mary Gropp, Land Bank commissioner.

The hike begins promptly at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the South Trailhead parking area (Deer Harbor Road/Wild Rose Lane), where hikers will catch a shuttle to the North Trailhead. Then it’s “up and over” the mountain on a 5-mile hike back to your car.

Be sure to dress for the weather, bring water and, most importantly, friends!

Registration is required as space is limited. RSVP to Tanja Williamson at tanjaw@sjclandbank.org or call 360-370-7655.