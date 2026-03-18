J Street Convention — helping Palestinians helps Israel

By David F. W. Robison

San Juan Island

The Middle East is a land that has seen strife and conquest for thousands of years, punctuated by periods of relative peace —layer upon layer of civilizations, shifting peoples, shifting borders and shifting alliances. With the realization of the Zionist cause came the post-Holocaust establishment of the state of Israel (1948) in some of the lands where Jews became a people some 2,500 years ago and maintained a continuous presence since. Tragically, this was at the cost of displacing much of the Arab population that had been living there; most were forced into neighboring areas. At the same time, about the same number of Jews were forced out of their homes in North Africa and the rest of the Middle East, where they had been living for thousands of years (having been exiled from the central Middle East). Both peoples also suffered massacres during this period. Since 1948, there have been numerous attempts to settle a peace, stymied by both power-grabs and cynicism from leaders on all sides, instead of focusing on bettering the situation of their peoples. Today, over 20% of the citizens of Israel are Palestinian/Arab, dealing with unequal treatment (described by some as “apartheid”), while the other countries of the Middle East and North Africa have almost no Jews at all, despite our long history there.

Since 2008, J Street has organized progressive Jews and allies in support of Israel as a democratic homeland for the Jewish people and in support of a Palestinian state alongside, with peace, security and national self-determination for both peoples. They partner with Palestinians to influence both U.S. and Israeli politicians and educate voters, allowing for deep discussion and disagreements, yet holding a goal of shared peace. This, even after Hamas’ absolutely brutal attack on Israel and taking of 251 hostages on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s vastly excessive response resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and the near destruction of Gaza. J Street is pragmatic: there can be no peace without national self-determination; helping Palestinians helps Israel.

Further, J Street holds at its core Jewish values and ethics. Attributed 2,000 years ago to Jewish sage Hillel the Elder is the maxim: “That which is hateful to you do not do to another; that is the entire Torah, and the rest is its interpretation. Go study.”

On the last Friday of February, my husband and I, a mixed Jewish/non-Jewish gay couple, landed in Washington, D.C., for a two-day J Street Convention and lobbying day on the Hill. When we woke on Saturday, our president, along with Israel, had already started dropping bombs in Iran. We have no love for the Iranian theocratic regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people and, through proxies, terrorized millions and killed thousands in Israel and Palestine for decades. With the destruction of a school filled with over 100 schoolgirls in Iran and a civilian bomb shelter in Israel filled with people, killing 19, we saw the folly of this action in its very first days. It will bring death and destruction with no clear end or victory. No plan. J Street has issued a strong condemnation of this action: https://jstreet.org/press-releases/j-street-statement-opposing-war-with-iran/.

Nevertheless, the J Street Convention with about 1,500 participants proceeded. The two days were filled with over 100 incredible speakers: American politicians, such as California Sen. Adam Schiff and House Chair Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who received a special award for her work advancing peace and protecting democracy. There were Israeli journalists and voter organizers who bring Bedouin (Arab) women to the polls. There were Palestinian activists, commentators and peacemakers. These included an academic, Jaser Abu Mousa, who lost his entire family in Israel’s retaliatory war in Gaza, yet he still works for peace and reconciliation with Israel. (I am sharing his story with his express permission.) Songs, tears and hope were shared by the Youth Chorus of Jerusalem, composed of Israeli Jewish and Palestinian singers.

The day after the convention was a lobbying day on Capitol Hill. Washington state’s delegation consisted of seven people, including four Jewish Israeli-Americans, worrying about family and friends in Israel. Still, we advocated on four topics: a vote for the (now failed) congressional war powers resolution restoring Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war and provide oversight; continued pressure on Israel and other powers to restore and enhance humanitarian aid to Gaza and push the implementation of the 20-Point Plan for demilitarization, reconstruction and nation-building (Mr. Abu Mousa’s main ask); to condition offensive military aid to Israel on the reduction of violence against civilians in Gaza and particularly the Palestinians in the West Bank; and address antisemitism in the United States and stop the weaponization of the fight against antisemitism, where it is used to stifle free speech and attack our universities.

We were fortunate to be able to meet in person with our two senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, as well as staff from our Rep. Rick Larsen’s office, as well as those from representatives Pramila Jayapal and Marilyn Strickland. We were proud to have the opportunity to present a pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian list of needs for the region and appreciated the positive response we received from our representatives.

The work is, of course, not done. Sadly, we see more death and destruction. But despair is not an option. Hope and action are the powers that we have as citizens. Vote, lobby, take care of yourself and neighbors.